Michigan State's 80-year NFL Draft Streak Ends, Shakur Brown Signs with Steelers

Michigan State's 80-year NFL Draft streak is over; however, Shakur Brown signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

EAST LANSING – For the first time in the common draft era, which began in 1967, a Michigan State football player wasn't selected in the NFL Draft.

The 2021 draft snapped an 80-year streak that started in 1941.

MSU featured three prospects hoping to continue the program's streak in cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle Naquan Jones, and linebacker Antjuan Simmons.

In large part, Brown was seen as the most likely individual to be taken, as he entered the draft a projected day three pick (rounds 4-7), whereas Jones and Simmons were on the fringe.

The undersized defensive back declared for the draft following his redshirt junior season and was listed in the top-10 of ESPN's best available prospects for most of Saturday afternoon.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Brown to be selected in the fourth round and said, "He plays the game like an angry hornet with a relentless, edgy play demeanor. Brown plays with ideal eye balance and field awareness that complements his short-area twitch and anticipatory skills to challenge throws. He has the strength, athleticism and football intelligence to play any coverage technique and often traveled with the opponent's best wideout."

However, the Georgia native signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

