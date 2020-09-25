Michigan State's Cody White Signs with Steelers Practice Squad

Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of former Michigan State wide receiver Cody White to their practice squad.

Since leaving East Lansing and entering the NFL, White's bounced around from place to place and has yet to find a permanent home.

He worked out for the Steelers on Tuesday – doing enough to impress the right people and become a practice team member.

White was an undrafted free agent picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending champs waived him in late July.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout had short stints with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos before landing in Pittsburgh.

He joins his former teammate Justin Layne, an elite cornerback at MSU selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

During his time at Michigan State, White played in 35 career games (26 starts) and finished seventh in school history with receptions (143), 12th with receiving yards (1,967), and tied for 16th with 12 touchdowns.

Additionally, White's 4.1 catches per game are good enough for seventh all-time in Spartan history.

