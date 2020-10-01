Michigan State's DC Scottie Hazelton on Panasiuk Return

Before the Big Ten postponed fall sports on August 11, Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk decided to opt-out of the 2020 college football season.

It was a significant loss for the MSU defensive line because, without Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams, and Mike Panasiuk – he is by far their most experienced end and a leader on defense.

However, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound end elected to return after the league reinstated the season beginning October 23-24.

Here's what Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton had to say about him:

"I know this; he made us better coaches when he came back. That's what you want. A guy who can rush the passer, do some things, and provide a little leadership."

Hazelton added the amount of experience Panasiuk has under his belt immediately made Michigan State a better football team, but it's more than that.

The new defensive coordinator loves his work ethic, his drive, and how coachable he is.

"He has a want to get better and a want to be really good, said Hazelton. "So, when you work with him – he's fun to work with because he's always searching (to get better). You talk about those guys that say 'hey coach me, coach,' well he's one of those guys … you can be hard on him and keep giving him more because he has the same expectations."

By being motivated, driven, and ambitious, Panasiuk, a veteran in the room, can show younger players how to do things the right way.

"When young guys see 'hey this is where this guy is' and he wants to be coached all the time, then they understand it's acceptable. They don't get down on themselves; they don't get their feelings hurt … so it's great to have a guy who has experience back, first of all, and a guy that you can coach," Hazelton said. "And he provides an example for how to take coaching for everybody else."

