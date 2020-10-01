SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State's DC Scottie Hazelton on Panasiuk Return

McLain Moberg

Before the Big Ten postponed fall sports on August 11, Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk decided to opt-out of the 2020 college football season.

It was a significant loss for the MSU defensive line because, without Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams, and Mike Panasiuk – he is by far their most experienced end and a leader on defense.

However, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound end elected to return after the league reinstated the season beginning October 23-24.

Here's what Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton had to say about him:

"I know this; he made us better coaches when he came back. That's what you want. A guy who can rush the passer, do some things, and provide a little leadership."

Hazelton added the amount of experience Panasiuk has under his belt immediately made Michigan State a better football team, but it's more than that.

The new defensive coordinator loves his work ethic, his drive, and how coachable he is.

"He has a want to get better and a want to be really good, said Hazelton. "So, when you work with him – he's fun to work with because he's always searching (to get better). You talk about those guys that say 'hey coach me, coach,' well he's one of those guys … you can be hard on him and keep giving him more because he has the same expectations."

By being motivated, driven, and ambitious, Panasiuk, a veteran in the room, can show younger players how to do things the right way.

"When young guys see 'hey this is where this guy is' and he wants to be coached all the time, then they understand it's acceptable. They don't get down on themselves; they don't get their feelings hurt … so it's great to have a guy who has experience back, first of all, and a guy that you can coach," Hazelton said. "And he provides an example for how to take coaching for everybody else."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Makes Updated Top-5 for ’21 CB Steffan Johnson

Three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson out of Venice, Florida lists the Spartans in his updated top-5.

McLain Moberg

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed: ‘I love Coach Hawk’

MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is excited to have Jayden Reed in East Lansing. The former Bronco let everyone know the feeling is mutual.

McLain Moberg

11 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Michigan State University released an update on its latest round of testing for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Basketball: 4th-Most Wins vs. 1-Seeds in NCAA Tournament

The Michigan State basketball program has taken down the fourth-most top-seeded teams in the NCAA Tournament of all-time.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 CB Jaylen Lewis

The Spartans offer unranked 2022 cornerback Jaylen Lewis out of Brownsville, Tennessee.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

NBA Draft Combine: Spartans Winston, Tillman to participate

Former Michigan State basketball players Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. are set to participate in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Sports Illustrated Top 80 Big Board: Spartans Winston, Tillman

Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman are featured in Sports Illustrated's updated big board.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Football: Elijah Collins Intent on Taking the Next Step

Last year, Elijah Collins took over the starting running back position for Michigan State and had an excellent season. However, in his eyes, it wasn't enough. He's hungry for more.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

NCAA Releases Health Guidelines for College Basketball

The NCAA released the latest update involving health and safety guidelines for the upcoming college basketball season.

McLain Moberg

by

Lloyd1931

Jayden Reed on Michigan State: ‘I just felt at home here’

Former Western Michigan wide receiver Jayden Reed felt at home in East Lansing, which was a big reason he transferred and became a Spartan.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK