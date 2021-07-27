Michigan State's Jarrett Horst named to Outland Trophy watch list

Michigan State offensive tackle Jarrett Horst, who arrived on campus in January, was named to the Outland Trophy watch list.

East Lansing, Mich. – Jarrett Horst has yet to play a snap at Michigan State, and he's already earning national recognition.

The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle was named to the Outland Trophy watch list, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday.

Horst is one of 80 players on the list, which is presented annually to the nation's best interior lineman.

Before transferring to MSU, he started 20 games at left tackle for Arkansas State the past two seasons, playing a total of 500 snaps in 2020, and entered the year on the preseason All-Sun Belt First Team.

Horst, who arrived in January and participated in Michigan State's winter strength and conditioning program, will immediately compete for a starting position for a Spartan team returning all seven linemen.

The Wisconsin native was a four-year letterwinner at Middleton High School, where he earned All-Conference and All-Area while being selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Game.

