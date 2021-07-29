Michigan State's Jayden Reed & Connor Heyward named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

East Lansing, Mich. – Two Michigan State football players are receiving national recognition.

Redshirt senior Connor Heyward and redshirt junior Jayden Reed were named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, which is presented annually to the most versatile player in the country.

Heyward has appeared in 36 career games with MSU and was one of the finalists for the award in 2018. The three-year letterwinner leads all active Spartans with 1,932 all-purpose yards (818 rushing, 385 receiving, and 723 kick return), needing just 68 to reach the 2,000-yard plateau.

After transferring from Western Michigan to Michigan State, Reed sat out the 2019 season. But in 2020, he started all seven contests, caught 33 passes (team-high) for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

In total, including his time as a Bronco, Reed has a combined 1,204 career receiving yards on 89 receptions, accompanied by 11 scores. In addition, he was named a Freshman All-American at WMU in 2018 by the Football Writers Association of America.

