Michigan State’s Mel Tucker on the Return of Big Ten Football

It's been a long and bumpy road for the Michigan State football program since the arrival of Mel Tucker.

"It's been very different – different than anything I've ever experienced, but what we've learned during this process of COVID is you have to take it one day at a time."

However, Big Ten football is officially back, and MSU fans will see their team play, albeit not at Spartan Stadium, but it's better than the alternative.

Tucker was made aware the season could be reinstated within the last week and is excited for Michigan State fans.

"They'll still be able to support us and see what we have," Tucker said. "Our plan is to put our best foot forward week in and week out."

Even so, there is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the college football season, and earlier this week, MSU athletic director Bill Beekman said it's "probably inevitable" that one Big Ten team misses time due to COVID-19.

"The uncertainty is part of the norm. I believe you have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. We deal with it day by day as things come. We don't get into the hypotheticals ... we take them as they come," said Tucker.

As Michigan State fans have come to understand, this is how their new head coach approaches every situation. He believes in controlling what you can control.

"I just believe in neutral thinking and not getting too high and not getting too low, taking things how they come," Tucker said. "And really focusing on what the facts are and what is the truth."

From there, it's all about gathering information and figuring out what's next for him and his football team.

"It's important for me to be consistent in my demeanor and my approach so that my staff and my players know exactly what they are going to get from me day in and day out.

"The coaching staff is a reflection of the head coach, and the players will feed off the coaching staff and reflect the coaching staff," said Tucker. "So, if we're deliberate and process-oriented and we stay neutral as a staff, then it should carry over to our players."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1