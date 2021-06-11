Michigan State's Mel Tucker Ranked the 57th Best Head Coach

East Lansing, Mich. – Last season, CBS Sports tabbed Michigan State's Mel Tucker as the 55th best head coach in the nation.

However, entering his second season, the publication, alongside votes from 247Sports, dropped him two spots to No. 57.

"I was very surprised to see Tucker drop a couple of spots, but it's probably because I have him ranked too high," CBS Sports Writer Tom Fornelli wrote on May 18. "Tucker checks in at No. 39 on my rankings, but that's largely because he exceeded my expectations for 2020. When you consider the timing of Tucker's hire at Michigan State and how it narrowly preceded the pandemic changing everything, the 2020 season was promising! Obviously, my fellow voters are not as enthusiastic as myself."

Tucker is one spot behind Jonathan Smith (Oregon State) and one spot ahead of Nick Rolovich from Washington State.

54. Karl Dorrell, Colorado (2020 rank: 64)

55. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech (2020 rank: 57)

56. Jonathan Smith, Oregon State (2020 rank: 52)

57. Mel Tucker, Michigan State (2020 rank: 55)

58. Nick Rolovich, Washington State (2020 rank: 50)

59. Dino Babers, Syracuse (2020 rank: 48)

60. Matt Wells, Texas Tech (2020 rank: 51)

The top-10 features Nick Saban (Alabama), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Matt Campbell (Iowa State), and Dan Mullen (Florida).

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1