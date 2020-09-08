Midwest Legislators Urge B1G to “Reconsider” their Decision

The pressure continues to mount for the Big Ten to reverse their decision to postpone fall sports, but will it be enough for university presidents and commissioner Kevin Warren to change their minds?

In the last two weeks, political leaders have reached out to Warren and the league.

President Trump did his best to get Big Ten football back by speaking to Warren on the phone, although the commissioner cannot reverse any decision made by the Big Ten presidents and chancellors.

Now, Michigan Speaker of The House Lee Chatfield is urging them to bring football back.

"We would like to express our desire for the Big Ten Conference to reconsider the decision to cancel the football season.

"After hearing from many concerned students, parents, and coaches, we have been encouraged to convey our support for their wishes and our responsibility to defend the students' long-term academic and career interests," Chatfield said in a letter to Warren.

Chatfield's letter doesn't come without massive support as nine other Midwest legislators cosigned its sentiments.

"Just last month, under your leadership, the Big Ten released updated and enhanced testing, quarantine, and isolation policies," said Chatfield. "Our coaches and players should be given a chance to make them work."

