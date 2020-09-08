SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Midwest Legislators Urge B1G to “Reconsider” their Decision

McLain Moberg

The pressure continues to mount for the Big Ten to reverse their decision to postpone fall sports, but will it be enough for university presidents and commissioner Kevin Warren to change their minds?

In the last two weeks, political leaders have reached out to Warren and the league.

President Trump did his best to get Big Ten football back by speaking to Warren on the phone, although the commissioner cannot reverse any decision made by the Big Ten presidents and chancellors.

Now, Michigan Speaker of The House Lee Chatfield is urging them to bring football back.

"We would like to express our desire for the Big Ten Conference to reconsider the decision to cancel the football season. 

"After hearing from many concerned students, parents, and coaches, we have been encouraged to convey our support for their wishes and our responsibility to defend the students' long-term academic and career interests," Chatfield said in a letter to Warren.

Chatfield's letter doesn't come without massive support as nine other Midwest legislators cosigned its sentiments.

"Just last month, under your leadership, the Big Ten released updated and enhanced testing, quarantine, and isolation policies," said Chatfield. "Our coaches and players should be given a chance to make them work."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Michigan State TE Matt Sokol Waived by Detroit Lions

Michigan State's Matt Sokol was released by the Detroit Lions, along with several other Spartans.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football Players Sign with New Orleans Practice Squad

Former Spartans Joe Bachie, Andrew Dowell, and Bennie Fowler sign with the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

McLain Moberg

MSU Athletics: Two Successful Programs in last Decade

Tom Izzo and Mark Dantonio led the Michigan State Spartans to the second-most combined men's basketball and football victories in the last ten years.

McLain Moberg

by

Aniket727

MSU's Raequan Williams Signs with Eagles Practice Squad

Former Michigan State Spartan Raequan Williams signs with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad less than two days after being released.

McLain Moberg

MSU Women’s Basketball Lands 5-Star Damiya Hagemann

5-Star point guard Damiya Hagemann commits to Michigan State women's basketball.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Punter Greg Montgomery Passes away at 55

Former Michigan State football standout Greg Montgomery passed away on Aug. 23, at the age of 55.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State 2022 Target, Tayven Jackson: Down to Earth

Michigan State 2022 target, Tayven Jackson, wants people to know he's more than the football guy. He's down to earth.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football: Several Spartans Cut by NFL Teams

Multiple NFL teams have waived former Spartans Brian Lewerke, Cody White, Darrell Stewart Jr., Raequan Williams, and Mike Panasiuk.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star QB Cade Klubnik

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik out of Austin, Texas.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football's Recruiting Battle

Michigan State football has had wins and losses with the class of 2021. For the class of 2022, the Spartans are hitting the ground running.

Taylor Gattoni