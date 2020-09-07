SI.com
MSU Athletics: Two Successful Programs in last Decade

McLain Moberg

No school has more combined wins between men's football and basketball than Oregon in the last ten years.

However, no Big Ten team features more of those victories than Michigan State University.

During the previous decade, the Spartans have a combined 356 wins between their two most prominent programs.

Who do Michigan State fans have to thank for such a high level of success? Only the two most successful head coaches in school history. Tom Izzo and Mark Dantonio.

In that time, Dantonio won ten or more games six times in a single season (only six other Big Ten coaches have done so) and brought three Big Ten Championships back to East Lansing.

The former head coach led MSU to a Top-25 finish six times while winning Big Ten Coach of the Year twice (2010, 2013).

Dantonio finished his career as the winningest coach in school history with a record of 114-57, although, since 2010, he accumulated a record of 92-40.

Since 2010, Tom Izzo has had his share of success, including four Big Ten regular-season titles, four Big Ten Tournament titles, and three trips to the Final Four.

He won the NABC Coach of the Year and Big Ten Coach of the Year during the 2012 college basketball season.

In the last decade, Michigan State never missed an NCAA Tournament, winning 27 games in eight out of the last ten years.

