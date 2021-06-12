MSU Football: 2023 4-star OT Miles McVay to Visit East Lansing

Miles McVay, a 2023 four-star offensive tackle out of East Louis High School, will be in East Lansing on June 13.

East Lansing, Mich. – A top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class is visiting Michigan State this weekend.

According to Spartan Tailgate, Miles McVay, a four-star offensive tackle from East Louis High School, will attend the camp at MSU on Sunday, June 13.

Per 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot-7 lineman is the No. 1 player in Illinois and the No. 10 overall OT in his respective class (No. 95 nationally).

McVay holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Iowa State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Rutgers, and Tennessee.

Michigan State doesn't have anyone committed to its 2023 class yet. However, the 2022 class features five recruits, including three-star safety Malik Spencer (0.8721), three-star inside offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (0.8638), three-star athlete Tyrell Henry (0.8593), three-star inside offensive lineman Kristian Phillips (0.8533), and three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo (0.8519).

Following Mel Tucker's first season leading the Spartans, he welcomed 19 freshman and 15 scholarship transfers (19 total) while 27 individuals entered the transfer portal, electing to leave MSU.

Check out some of his highlights below!

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1