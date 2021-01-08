MSU Football: CB Shakur Brown Named Second Team All-American

East Lansing, MI – Shakur Brown's final season with Michigan State continues to be recognized.

The redshirt junior cornerback was named a second team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation Thursday evening.

It marks the third season in a row MSU has a player named to the Walter Camp All-America Second Team following defensive end Kenny Willekes (2018-19).

The first-team All-Big Ten selection (coaches) ranks tied for third in the FBS with five interceptions while being rated one of the top cornerbacks in the country by Pro Football Focus.

Brown, who declared for the 2021 NFL Draft midway through December, started all seven games for Michigan State, including two at nickelback to start the year.

"I arrived in East Lansing four years ago as a kid from Detroit/Atlanta so excited to wear the green and white and represent this fine institution," he wrote via Twitter. "Over the last four years, I've had the privilege of competing against some of the finest players and teams in the country in the Big Ten conference. There have been triumphs and trials, but through it all, like the many great Spartans who had come before me, I've proudly bled green and white and left everything on the field."

