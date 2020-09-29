MSU Football: Elijah Collins Intent on Taking the Next Step

At this point, multiple Michigan State football players have confirmed practices are intense, and according to Elijah Collins, they are going to be 'ramping it up' even more as they get closer to wearing pads.

In 2019, Collins managed to give life to an otherwise putrid and forgettable MSU offense that finished 95th in the country.

He became the full-fledged starting running back in week two against Western Michigan and never looked back, finishing his breakout season with 988 yards and five scores on his way to earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

It was the best season Michigan State fans had seen come out of the backfield in a few years, but for Collins, it wasn't enough.

He wants to perform at an even higher level in 2020.

"Last year, I had a few big runs, but I never really broke any home," Collins told reporters Monday night. "That's one thing I really wanted to focus on, getting that breakaway speed at the end and really finishing my runs to turn them into touchdowns and not just long runs."

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound back had never carried the ball more than two times in a season before earning the starting job.

Everyone saw what he did with 222 carries behind a banged-up offensive line – what will Collins accomplish if the Spartans can keep their big guys up front healthy?

"I know I could have done better. There were a lot of things I really didn't know. But after playing and looking at my own film and studying a lot, I would like to have a better year," said Collins.

Even with a coaching change, Michigan State will probably look to run the ball early in the season while the passing game continues to improve (MSU has yet to name a starting quarterback), meaning Collins will see plenty of work.

Spartans fans better pay close attention because he's looking to speed past what he did last year and burst through an entirely different set of goals.

