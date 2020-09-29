SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

MSU Football: Elijah Collins Intent on Taking the Next Step

McLain Moberg

At this point, multiple Michigan State football players have confirmed practices are intense, and according to Elijah Collins, they are going to be 'ramping it up' even more as they get closer to wearing pads.

In 2019, Collins managed to give life to an otherwise putrid and forgettable MSU offense that finished 95th in the country.

He became the full-fledged starting running back in week two against Western Michigan and never looked back, finishing his breakout season with 988 yards and five scores on his way to earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

It was the best season Michigan State fans had seen come out of the backfield in a few years, but for Collins, it wasn't enough. 

He wants to perform at an even higher level in 2020.

"Last year, I had a few big runs, but I never really broke any home," Collins told reporters Monday night. "That's one thing I really wanted to focus on, getting that breakaway speed at the end and really finishing my runs to turn them into touchdowns and not just long runs."

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound back had never carried the ball more than two times in a season before earning the starting job.

Everyone saw what he did with 222 carries behind a banged-up offensive line – what will Collins accomplish if the Spartans can keep their big guys up front healthy?

"I know I could have done better. There were a lot of things I really didn't know. But after playing and looking at my own film and studying a lot, I would like to have a better year," said Collins.

Even with a coaching change, Michigan State will probably look to run the ball early in the season while the passing game continues to improve (MSU has yet to name a starting quarterback), meaning Collins will see plenty of work.

Spartans fans better pay close attention because he's looking to speed past what he did last year and burst through an entirely different set of goals.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jayden Reed on Michigan State: ‘I just felt at home here’

Former Western Michigan wide receiver Jayden Reed felt at home in East Lansing, which was a big reason he transferred and became a Spartan.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

NCAA Releases Health Guidelines for College Basketball

The NCAA released the latest update involving health and safety guidelines for the upcoming college basketball season.

McLain Moberg

by

Lloyd1931

Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Week 3

Spartan Nation looks at how former Michigan State football players are performing in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Commit Charles Brantley Impressing

Charles Brantley, a Michigan State football commit, has begun his senior season at Venice high school by winning and impressing Spartan fans.

McLain Moberg

Expert Predicts Michigan State Lands 4-Star QB Jayden Denegal

Earlier this week, Michigan State fans learned they were in contention for four-star quarterback Jayden Denegal out of Apple Valley, California. Can Mel Tucker finish the job?

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin out of Charlestown, Indiana.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State 2022 Target, Tyrell Henry, Building a Bond

Michigan State 2022 target and 3-star wide receiver, Tyrell Henry, stands up for others and for what is right.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State's 2021 Recruiting Class Moving Up in Rankings

Michigan State's recent commits have improved the recruiting class from 13th in the Big Ten to No. 5, and No. 66 nationally to No. 23.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Basketball: All-Time Leading Scorers

Spartan Nation dives into the most prolific scorers in Michigan State basketball history.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers '22 3-Star OT Ryan Baer

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star offensive tackle Ryan Baer out of Eastlake, Ohio.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK