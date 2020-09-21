SI.com
MSU Football: Jacub Panasiuk, Marcel Lewis Opt Back in

McLain Moberg

Leading up to the postponement of fall sports within the Big Ten, three Michigan State football players opted out of the 2020 college football season, including DE Jacub Panasiuk, LB Marcel Lewis, and RT Jordan Reid.

The league recently decided to bring football back the weekend of October 23-24 for eight straight weeks.

In response, Marcel Lewis and Jacub Panasiuk have opted back in and plan to play for the Spartans this fall.

"Just so there isn't any confusion going on out there. I have decided to opt back in. I decided to make this decision weeks ago. This decision was due to the more resources we have now and more development in our testing protocols. I have been playing football my whole life," Lewis said.

"There isn't a question on whether I love football or not. I put safety and health first. Now that we have all the right resources, I feel more comfortable and ready to ball! Excited for what's in store for us Spartans this season!"

Panasiuk opted out in early August, saying, "Unfortunately, with the uncertainty of the effects of COVID-19, I cannot risk my health and safety in order to play football this season. During these tough times, I will support my teammates in any way I can."

His original intention was to redshirt this season and return next year; however, Panasiuk appears to be back.

Reid hasn't made any announcements to come back, but fans should be receiving an update soon. 

