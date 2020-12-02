MSU Football: Mel Tucker Earns National Coach of the Week Honors

East Lansing, MI – Five games into Mel Tucker's coaching tenure at Michigan State, he earned his first top-10 win and a national award.

He was named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after the Spartans' defeated No. 8 Northwestern last weekend, 29-20.

The award "honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous during the previous week, while also embodying the award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership, and integrity."

It's the first time Michigan State beat a top-10 team since a 21-17 victory over the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions in 2018.

As MSU prepares to kickoff against Ohio State on Dec. 5, Tucker is 2-1 this season vs. ranked opponents, including a 27-24 win in Ann Arbor.

"Coach Tucker is already leaving his mark at Michigan State with two marquee wins during his first season," said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. "Coach Dodd believed every game was important, but there's no doubt that he would admire how Coach Tucker has been able to motivate his team against some of its toughest competition this season."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1