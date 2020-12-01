MSU Football: Shakur Brown Tied for Most Interceptions in Nation

For the second game in a row, redshirt junior cornerback Shakur Brown hauled in two interceptions.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown is familiar with Peyton Ramsey, the Northwestern quarterback, and former Indiana Hoosier.

The redshirt junior returned his first career interception for a touchdown thanks to a ball thrown by Ramsey in a 35-21 victory vs. IU on the road.

They faced each other again on Saturday, and Brown came away on top with two interceptions, propelling the Spartans over the Wildcats, 29-20.

Five games into the regular season, he has five interceptions, four in the past two contests, putting him in a tie for the most in the country while averaging one interception a game (the most of any college player).

Brown is the first Spartan to do so since 2017 when David Dowell hauled in the same amount, and the last time any MSU defensive back brought in more than five was Demetrice Martin in 1994.

Michigan State returned three starters from injury in the secondary, including Chris Jackson, Kalon Gervin, and Tre Person – all of which helped to shut Northwestern's passing attack down.

Ramsey finished with 210 yards, two interceptions, and zero touchdowns and only completed 48.8% of his passes (21-for-43).

