SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

MSU Football: Tucker Talks about Aggressive Fourth-Down Calls

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Mel Tucker's debut as the 25th head coach of Michigan State football didn't go how anyone expected.

The Spartans looked sloppy, turning the ball over seven times, in a 38-27 week one loss to Rutgers.

But even though Michigan State failed to defeat the Scarlet Knights, Spartan fans learned how Tucker operates on the sidelines.

The 23-year coaching veteran elected to be aggressive, keeping the MSU offense on the field during fourth-down four times, and results varied.

Michigan State was 2-for-4 on those play-calls; surprisingly, their first punt didn't come until the second half.

"Going for it on fourth down, you've got one, two, three yards to go, it's not unusual in this day and age of football, especially when you're trying to be aggressive," Tucker said. "You're trying to score points when you're down in the game."

Against Rutgers, MSU didn't run the ball well, finishing with 50 yards on 39 carries and no touchdowns.

The staff played multiple backs, including Elijah Collins, Connor Heyward, Jordon Simmons, and Brandon Wright.

Collins, the starter from last season, carried the ball nine times for three yards and didn't look like his old self.

Already down two touchdowns, Michigan State's third drive of the game began near midfield, but after three consecutive run-plays, the Spartans faced a fourth-and-3, which Tucker chose to convert. Collins didn't get far, and MSU turned it over on downs.

However, Michigan State's next offensive series told a different story.

The Spartans went for it on fourth-and-1; Rocky Lombardi threw to Jayden Reed, who shook a defender and flew towards the sideline for a touchdown.

Tucker sent the kicking team out twice before halftime, where Matt Coghlin connected on 45 and 48-yard field goals.

With two quarters down, the score read 28-13.

Following two forced fumbles and a touchdown pass, momentum had shifted towards the Spartans in the third.

It felt like a game again.

But Tucker was met with a difficult decision.

Drew Beesley's ability to knock the ball loose gave possession back to MSU with excellent field position, yet, the drive stalled out with a run by Lombardi and back-to-back carries for Simmons.

It's now fourth-and-2 from the 21-yard line.

Coghlin is 2-for-2 and could easily bring the Spartans within five points.

Instead, Tucker made an aggressive decision with a conservative play-call by handing the ball to Simmons and turning the ball over on downs for a second time.

"We were just looking to be aggressive," said Tucker. "We thought that that was something that we could convert."

In two out of the next three drives, Rutgers scored 10-points and iced the game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1   

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football vs. Rutgers Official Game Thread

Michigan State Football vs. Rutgers Official Game Thread

McLain Moberg

by

SpartanSports

Michigan State Football vs. Rutgers: Q&A with On The Banks

Michigan State football will walk into Spartan Stadium and face Rutgers for the 12th time; is a victory on the horizon?

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Rocky Lombardi’s Up & Down Debut

Mel Tucker named Rocky Lombardi Michigan State's starting quarterback earlier this week. How'd he do?

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Iowa at Noon Nov. 7

Michigan State's week three matchup vs. Iowa is set for noon.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State LB Antjuan Simmons: ‘We just gotta make Plays'

The Michigan State defense didn't play as bad as fans might think, but Antjuan Simmons is still looking for guys to 'make plays.'

McLain Moberg

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed a Playmaker, Despite Fumbles

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed may have fumbled twice, but he was still a playmaker for the Spartans. His role within the offense should only increase from here.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Plagued by Turnovers in Loss to Rutgers

Today, Michigan State turned the ball over seven times and lost to Rutgers, a university that had lost 21 straight conference games. Let's talk about it.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Rutgers ‘Wanted it More’

Mel Tucker lost his head coaching debut to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. One Spartan football player felt like Rutgers 'wanted it more.'

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Loses to Rutgers in Home Opener, 38-27

Michigan State lost to Rutgers, 38-27, in Mel Tucker's debut as head coach of the Spartans.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Class of 2022 Target: Michael Williams II The “Future”

Michigan State football target, Michael Williams II, grew up in the MSU atmosphere. He's working even harder now after an ACL injury.

Taylor Gattoni