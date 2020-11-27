MSU Football: Tucker Will Be 'Very Active' In Transfer Portal

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker isn't looking at anyone in particular yet, but fans can expect him to be bolstering his roster through recruiting and the transfer portal.

"We're really excited about the class that we have coming in, and we have a really good jump on the '22 class as well and already have some commitments there," Tucker said on his weekly radio show. "And we're going to be very active in the portal as well. Anyone that is fit for our culture and can play the type of football that we need to play here and is willing to do what it takes to handle and thrive in our academic environment here, those are all guys that we are looking to acquire and add to our team."

Recently, running back Anthony Williams Jr. and linebacker Marcel Lewis entered the portal themselves, leaving the Spartan program.

However, Tucker is intent on adding additional prospects to the incoming recruiting class of 2021.

"We have 17 or 18 commitments so far, and we look to sign quite a few of those guys here in December in the early signing period. We're going to be able to count some guys back and sign some guys at mid-year, and we'll be able to hopefully sign a full 25 moving forward," said Tucker. "So there's going to be a lot of new faces here wearing the green and white when we start camp next fall."

