NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July 31

McLain Moberg

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact college athletics.

The Division I Council Committee voted to extend the recruiting dead period for all sports through July 31 before the NCAA announced Wednesday evening. It's the second time this month they have decided to lengthen the dead period.

"The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus," said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. "The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July."

The dead period is a time when no in-person recruiting is allowed, including any official or unofficial visits.

The NCAA also announced that beginning June 1, the committee has decided to allow strength and conditioning coaches to observe their players physically working out from virtual platforms. But the observance must be requested by the student-athletes themselves. The coaches will be permitted to view the workouts and discuss topics related to said workouts, but they are prohibited from controlling the exercises.

The NCAA first implemented the recruiting dead period on March 13 and was initially set to expire on April 15. It was later prolonged until May 30 and then again through June 30.

