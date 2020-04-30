Texas Tight End Kameron Allen Commits to Michigan State

East Lansing, MI— Just days after getting a top quarterback commitment out of the state of Texas, Mel Tucker and Michigan State officially received a commitment from one of the program’s prime tight end targets out of Texas. North Forney 2021 tight end Kameron Allen announced his pledge to Michigan State.

Allen Spoke with Spartan Nation about his commitment. He said that he’s known that Michigan State was the right choice for him for a couple of weeks and even informed the coaches last Thursday before making his commitment public.

“I’ve known for about two weeks or so,” he said. “I was trying to see if I could hold off for a bit, I was trying to see how long the Coronavirus was going to take so I could try and get on campus, but I felt like this was the right time for me to jump on it.”

Before committing to Michigan State, Allen, a 6-foot-4½, 225-pound tight end, fielded offers from Arizona, Boise State, Hawaii, Missouri, Navy, Princeton, Utah State, and a handful of other Division 1 programs.

With his recruitment wrapped up now that he is a Spartan, Allen said that he feels comfortable with his decision to choose Michigan State.

“I think it played out pretty good, I just feel very comfortable choosing Michigan State for my home,” he said. “I feel like the coaches are very welcoming, I feel like everyone’s been welcoming, and I think it’ll be the best fit for me.”

Allen told Spartan Nation that he has a virtual visit with the coaching staff scheduled for this Saturday at 12:30.

Along with the welcoming nature of the program that Allen mentioned, he also said that the long history of the Michigan State football program, along with wanting to play in the Big Ten, also played a significant factor in his decision.

“One key factor is the history of the program,” he said. “I feel like no matter what, the program has always been somewhat successful and that they’re always going to bring something to the table. Another part of why I committed to Michigan State is that they’re in the Big Ten, the Big Ten is where I feel I belong. With my skill set, I feel like the Big Ten is where I’m supposed to be - I don’t feel like that with the Big 12 or SEC, I feel like, in the Big Ten, they’re going to make me a better player.”

Michigan State tight ends coach Ted Gilmore has been one of the leading recruiters for Allen. Allen told Spartan Nation that he and Gilmore have a good feel for one another and appreciate the fact that the former Wisconsin assistant has always been upfront and honest with him throughout his recruitment.

“I think we have a good understanding of what each other is like and what we like to do,” he said. “Coach Gilmore has kept it real with me from day one and let me know how he is. From the first day, he told me, ‘Do your research, do your research,’ and he was very honest with me, and he kept it real. That was very appealing.”

The news of Allen’s commitment comes four days after the Spartans received a commitment from Fort Worth (TX) All Saints Episcopal quarterback Hampton Fay, giving Michigan State two members of the 2021 recruiting class out of the Lone Star State.

With Michigan State recruiting the state of Texas hard and already having two commits from the state, Allen said it’s nice to have someone from his home state joining him and added that the Spartans’ recruiting his state shows that they are looking for the best players in the country.

“It feels kind of good knowing that I won’t be the only one from my state that’s going,” he said. “It’ll make it better because if he (Fay) wants to come home one week, we can both go together and save some money or save some time to be able to go together. But I feel like them coming all the way down here means they’re looking for the best of the best, and I feel like Texas is where that is. For them to have faith in me, it means a lot.”

Allen is a 6-foot-4½, 225-pound tight end that can impact the game as a receiver or as a blocker giving Michigan State a tight end that fits what Gilmore and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson want to do with the position moving forward.

As for what fans can expect from him, Allen said that Michigan State is getting someone who is going to work hard and give maximum effort on and off the field.

“I would say they’re getting a beast, somebody that’s going to go out there and earn everything,” he said. “They’re going to get somebody that’s not going to give up, somebody that’s going to work to make Michigan State the best place to be.”

Allen is the ninth commitment for Mel Tucker and the Spartan football class of 2021. He joins:

· Tyson Watson Defensive End Warren, MI

· Ethan Boyd Offensive Tackle East Lansing, MI

· Davion Primm Running Back Oak Park, MI

· Derrick Harmon Defensive Tackle Detroit, MI

· Hampton Fay Quarterback Fort Worth, TX

· Kevin Wigenton Guard Princeton, NJ

· Gabe Nealy Safety Miami, FL

· Antoine Booth Cornerback Hyattsville, MD

For all of the latest news on Allen and the Spartans, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

Tell us what you think about Allen and Michigan State football recruiting in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack