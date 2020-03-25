Spartan Nation
Olympic Postponement Impacts Michigan State Athletes

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—When the announcement came down that the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer had gotten postponed, it shook the world. Here in America, we had already seen the NCAA basketball tournament shut down, but the Olympics impacts the world.

But as things often do, the impact of that cancellation was felt right here in the Spartan Nation. Frank Gomez is one of the greatest athletes in Michigan State history. This former national champion competed in Brazil’s Olympiad in 2016 and was ready for another great run this year.

Competing for Puerto Rico, the last time Gomez hit the mat in the Olympics in 2016, he lost to Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan. That loss came in the 65 kg—weight class. But Gomez was not the only one.

Other impacted Spartans are track stars Tori Franklin and Tim Ehrhardt. They both had an excellent shot at making the games. From the MSU rowing team Emily Regan. 

She had made the US Olympic team previously, and many knowledgeable of the sport felt she had an excellent chance of repeating. 

Finally, there were three from the MSU swimming team that was going to compete at the US trials for a chance to make the team. Whether they would have or not remained to be determined, but they were in contention.

For rowing, former Spartan Emily Regan has been on the US Olympic team in the past and would have been again (or at least a strong contender for a spot).

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Comments (1)
B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Sad

