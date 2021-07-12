Opening lines for six Michigan State Football Games

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football will kickoff its 2021 season in 53 days, meaning more and more betting lines are coming out.

A number of the Spartans 2021 matchups are now accompanied by point spreads, per BetMGM, including games against Northwestern, Miami (FL.), Indiana, Michigan, Purdue, and Ohio State.

After finishing 2-5 in Mel Tucker's debut season, how many times will they be considered the underdog in year two? Spartan Nation has the six contests listed below.

2021 Michigan State Football Betting Lines (BetMGM)

Sept. 3: @ Northwestern (6.5-point underdogs)

Sept. 18: @ Miami (17.5-point underdogs)

Oct. 16: @ Indiana (16-point underdogs)

Oct. 30: vs. Michigan (6-point underdogs)

Nov. 6: @ Purdue (7.5-point underdogs)

Nov. 20: @ Ohio State (27-point underdogs)

Since losing to Penn State on the road last fall (24-39), Tucker brought in the 2021 recruiting class, reshaped Michigan State's roster by adding 15 scholarship players from the transfer portal, took advantage of 15 spring practices, and implemented a summer workout program.

