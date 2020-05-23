Spartan Nation
Top Stories

Ron Burton on Michigan State’s Naquan Jones

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich—Ron Burton, is a terrific coach. Since Mark Dantonio hired him from the Air Force Academy, he has been nothing short of a super-star. That is why the moment Dantonio’s retirement broke out, schools came calling for the burly Spartan taskmaster.

A gentle giant with an NFL pedigree, Burton has the perfect mix of tough love and humor to lead a group of 300-pound men into the proverbial battle every week. One youngster looking to make a big step this year is Naquan Jones, and Burton is excited about him.

“Well, you mentioned them right there; you know what you’re talking about. Those guys are the guys upfront. Naquan Jones has been an experienced player for the last four years, with an opportunity to really flourish with multiple more starts. He has been a great person in the classroom with the guys. He has been more vocal; he’s very energetic. He’ll double his snaps, but he is a leader right now in the defensive tackle room.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Tressel, Harlon Barnett the Michigan State Secondary

Gain and understanding the dynamic of Mike Tressel and Harlon Barnett leading the secondary of Mel Tucker’s Michigan State Spartan defense.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten Conference Cancels Football Media Days, Luncheon

The Big Ten announces that its' 2020 Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon will not be held July 22-23 as initially planned.

Hondo S. Carpenter

COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Tom Izzo Embrace Family Deeper

During this COVID-19 pandemic, Tom Izzo has taken the time off to spend and embrace his family more than ever.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

hppromz

NCAA Votes to Allow Players Back on Campus

The NCAA has voted to allow student-athletes to return to campus on June 1, 2020.

Hondo S. Carpenter

All Signs Pointing to Joshua Langford Return

All signs are pointing to Joshua Langford returning to Michigan State Spartan basketball next season as recovery continues.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Curtis Blackwell Lawsuit Dismissed

Judge dismisses Curtis Blackwell’s lawsuit against Mark Hollis, Mark Dantonio, and Lou Anna K. Simon.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

hppromz

Ross Els has, "No Answer" on Michigan State Punter

Michigan State's Ross Els has, "No answer," on the next punter. He's "Never seen a punt," for the Spartans with the loss of spring, but he'll figure it out.

Hondo S. Carpenter

William Peagler on Michigan State Running Backs

William Peagler understands that Michigan State needs some class separation at running back and that usually means redshirts.

Hondo S. Carpenter

William Peagler on Michigan State’s Connor Heyward

William Peagler is looking for a Michigan State running back to emerge at the position he leads. He discusses Connor Heyward, who wants to be that guy.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

hppromz

Chris Kapilovic Focused on Michigan State Offensive Line

Chris Kapilovic revamps Michigan State’s offensive line with focus and understanding of its importance.

Hondo S. Carpenter