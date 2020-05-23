Ron Burton on Michigan State’s Naquan Jones

East Lansing, Mich—Ron Burton, is a terrific coach. Since Mark Dantonio hired him from the Air Force Academy, he has been nothing short of a super-star. That is why the moment Dantonio’s retirement broke out, schools came calling for the burly Spartan taskmaster.

A gentle giant with an NFL pedigree, Burton has the perfect mix of tough love and humor to lead a group of 300-pound men into the proverbial battle every week. One youngster looking to make a big step this year is Naquan Jones, and Burton is excited about him.

“Well, you mentioned them right there; you know what you’re talking about. Those guys are the guys upfront. Naquan Jones has been an experienced player for the last four years, with an opportunity to really flourish with multiple more starts. He has been a great person in the classroom with the guys. He has been more vocal; he’s very energetic. He’ll double his snaps, but he is a leader right now in the defensive tackle room.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

