Ross Els on Michigan State Kicker Matt Coghlin

East Lansing, Mich— Matt Coghlin was one of the nation’s premier kickers coming out of high school. Once he stepped on campus, he quickly emerged as one of the best kickers in the country.

But there is no way to sugarcoat the fact that the terrific young man struggled in 2019. Michigan State Spartan football’s Ross Els discussed if he was injured, is he well, and most of all is he back on track as one of the elite kickers in the country.

“No, not an injury. I just know that Matt had a great year two years ago and this year, at least on paper, not as good,” Els says. “But we have a lot of confidence in Matt, I mean, he’s going to line up there, he’s going to win some games for us. Games in this league are going to go down to the wire.

“No, no injuries, doing well. He’s a leader in that room too, that’s what I like about Matt. When I first met him, he goes, ‘Coach put this room on my shoulders; I’ll take care of these guys and get them ready to go.’ We’re excited about Matt’s future.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

