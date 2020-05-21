Ross Els has, "No Answer" on Michigan State Punter

East Lansing, Mich— Mark Dantonio was famous as the head coach of Michigan State Spartan football for calling the punt, the most crucial play in all of football. So as the mantle moves from his regime to the Mel Tucker era, there could be no other position with more questions than at punter.

Ross Els, the special team coordinator, discussed with Jack Bouwmeester, leaving the team and going back to Australia, who is the next punter?

“Great question, no answer. Never seen a punt (here at MSU this year). Don’t know who’s going to be the guy lining up there. I don’t even know if Jack (Bouwmeester) would’ve been the guy. I have no idea. Again, I haven’t seen these guys punt any punts yet. I guarantee that if we have to punt, we will have somebody back there to kick the ball; I just don’t know who it is yet (laughing).”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack