Simmons: 'The Sky is the Limit' for Michigan State CB Angelo Grose

East Lansing, MI – The Michigan State defense stepped up in a massive win over the Northwestern Wildcats finishing with eight tackles for a loss, two interceptions, four sacks, six quarterback hurries, and five pass break-ups.

Whether it was the secondary, defensive line, or linebackers, every unit contributed; no one was left out of the hard-fought 29-20 victory.

But cornerback Angelo Grose may have played better than anyone, showing real promise in Michigan State's second win of 2020.

"He played good today, didn't he? Angelo, that's my boy. He's gonna be a great ballplayer for us. He already is a great ballplayer for us," senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons said.

It's high praise from the teams' leading tackler, but clearly, he saw something in the performance.

"The sky's the limit for him. All he's gonna do is get better as time goes. He's just gotta keep his head down, keep working," said Simmons. "But as far as today, yeah, he had a great day. He made plays for us out on the perimeter. He got guys to the ground right now ... that's what he does. He'll square running backs up, tight ends, he don't care. And that's why we love him."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1