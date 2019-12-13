With Michigan State’s regular season is over, the Spartans look to signing day. The Spartans picked some good news Maryland week in the form of a pair of commitments.

Michigan State received word that Missassaugua (Ontario, CN) Clarkson Football North 3-star offensive tackle Justin Stevens. One day later the Spartans landed a commitment from Cleveland (OH) Shaker Heights 3-star defensive end Avery Dunn.

Stevens, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman had previously been committed to Eastern Michigan, but decommitted from the Eagles earlier this month as his recruitment continued to pick up.

Stevens picked up his offer from the Spartans after visiting East Lansing last Thursday and committed to Michigan State not long after.

“I’d like to thank God and my parents and sister for helping me make this decision,” Stevens wrote on Twitter on Monday. “I would like to thank my teammates and friends for helping me grow as a student and player. I would like to thank coach Chill, Coach Richards, Coach Larry and Coach Rita for helping me develop as a football player and a better man. Last but not least, I would like to thank all the coaching staff that recruited me to this point such as UConn, EMU, IU, SU. After a lot of thinking my decision is clear. I’ll be committing to Michigan State University. See you soon Spartan Nation!”

The 6-foot-6 standout picked the Spartans over offers from Indiana, Syracuse, Connecticut, Northern Illinois, Toledo, and others.

Stevens is still relatively new to the game of football and the offensive line position, so it’s no surprise that he’s considered to be a bit of a project, but given his above-average athleticism and excellent work ethic, Stevens has a very high ceiling if he continues to develop.

Regarded as the No. 3 ranked recruit in Canada in the 2020 class, Stevens is Michigan State’s first offensive tackle commitment. The only other 2020 offensive line commit for the Spartans is East Kentwood (MI) 3-star guard Dallas Fincher.

Dunn’s decision to commit to Michigan State comes almost two months after the Spartans extended an offer to the 3-star defensive end and comes less than a month after he took a visit to East Lansing.

Dunn made the announcement on Twitter.

“I would like to start by thanking the Man Above for blessing me with the opportunity to fulfill my dreams,” he wrote. “Most importantly, I would like to thank my parents and my family for the countless hours they put in everyday to make me the man I am today, without them none of this would come true. I would like to thank the many coaches in my life for their endless support. They helped me become a better student, a better athlete and a better man. Lastly, I would like to thank my brothers on the field, this has been an incredible journey and I am grateful that we are in this together. I am a lifelong resident of Shaker Heights and I will always be proud to be a part of this diverse community. With that said, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and football career at Michigan State University!! I am more than grateful to have the opportunity to compete at the next level! GO GREEN!!.”

Before choosing the Spartans, Dunn fielded offers from West Virginia, Kent State, Akron, Ball State and a handful of other programs. Dunn was reportedly strongly considering West Virginia along with Michigan State.

A 6-foot-4, 216-pound defensive end, Dunn has shown the ability to be a polished pass rusher at the next level and has a high ceiling because of his size and length, although he will need to add weight to his frame before he becomes a regular contributor at the college level.

Dunn is the latest in what’s already a deep group of 2020 defensive line commits, joining Grovetown (GA) 3-star defensive end Simeon Barrow Jr., New Palestine (IN) 3-star defensive end Kyle King and Hilliard (OH) Bradley 3-star defensive end Chris Mayfield.

Michigan State now has 19 members of its 2020 recruiting class.

