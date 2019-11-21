Spartan
SPARTAN LB ANTJUAN SIMMONS TALKS POST PRACTICE

Hondo S. Carpenter

Tom & Lupe Izzo Media Center

Spartan Stadium

East Lansing, MI

The 2019 Michigan State football season has been a nightmare. As the team entered the season the coaches and players shouted Big Ten championship expectations. At 4-6 the Spartans have to beat lowly Rutgers (nearly a given) and Maryland to finish the season bowl eligible, with the highlight possibly being a bowl game in Detroit.

Spartan ticket sales are plummeting and one MSU senior administrator told me yesterday, “The stands are going to be empty versus Maryland.” Fans are unhappy and many major donors are furious. The state of Michigan State Football right now is not good.

But despite the storm, Mar Dantonio announced that he isn’t finished at Michigan State and that he would return as coach in 2020.

Spartan Nation raved during the recruiting process of the talent that Simmons has.  It is immense and the youngster is in the midst of a breakout season despite the peril of the team.  He is as classy off the field as on it and Simmons is a terrific representative of the Spartan Nation.  We predict TODAY, that he will one day be a captain at MSU.

