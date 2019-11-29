Spartan S David Dowell Talks Michigan State Football Ahead of Maryland

Tom & Lupe Izzo Media Center

Spartan Stadium

East Lansing, Mi

The Michigan State Spartans 2019 football season will be nothing short of disappointing when the regular season comes to an end on Saturday evening. They will be hosting Maryland in a game that kicks off at 3:35 PM ET and with a win the Spartans will almost assuredly punch their ticket to a bowl game, in Detroit.

While most dream of warm weather as a reward for a decent season, perhaps the Spartans with a win get what they deserve, a trip to Detroit. Not a place known for warm weather this time of the year. A great American city, but not a prestigious college football bowl game or destination for those dreaming of sand and beaches.

Other schools are already recruiting against Michigan State based on their potential bowl destination. They are also asking recruiting if they really want to sign during the early signing period if Mark Dantonio doesn’t make public announcements about his staff.

The much anticipated off season will be the most fascinating of the Mark Dantonio era with many more questions than answers. It would be 100% fair to say that this Spartan football program is in flux.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter