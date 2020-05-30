State of Michigan State Spartan Football Podcast

Spartan Nation
Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI--The Michigan State Spartan football program is our regular topic in the State of Michigan State football podcast with Jon Schopp. 

Before you listen to the podcast, make sure you look at three questions you sent in, and we answered.

 

Hondo the Michigan President's comments make it sound like we are not going to have football. Do you still stand by your comments that we will have football this year? Curt Hileman

100% I do. I can tell you inside his University, and the Big Ten people were outraged. We WILL have football this fall. Too many have privately said to me that off the record, forget politics and anything else. This is about money, right or wrong, that is the truth.

 

Hondo, do you think fans will be in the stands this year for college football? Dan Ingle

Yes, I do believe there will be fans? When or how many? I have no clue, but I do think there will be. I am 100% certain there will be football, so I believe there will be fans. Just not sure about how many.

 

Hondo, we always hear how hard coaches work. Do you think they are enjoying their break? Aaron Mae

They are working as much as 20 hours a day. They are not getting a vacation or a break. 

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

