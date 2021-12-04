Publish date:
Can Mel Tucker duplicate his success in the transfer portal next season?
In this short podcast, Spartan Nation's Hondo Carpenter and Jonathon Schopp discuss a variety of Michigan State topics
With the regular season reaching it's conclusion, Michigan State sits at 10-2 and ranked No. 11 as Year 2 under Mel Tucker comes to a close. As we await the Spartans' bowl destination, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo Carpenter and contributor Jonathan Schopp discuss Tucker's success in the transfer portal, Michigan State's 10-win history and the coaching carousel that has rocked college football.