In-Depth Look At Mel Tucker & Michigan State Football Offensive Line Recruiting

As Michigan State has hit the recruiting trail under Mel Tucker, fans are getting a clearer look at who and what the Spartans are targeting at each position as he molds what the program will look like moving forward. With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Spartans can’t go on the road or have people in. But they are working the phones.

On the offensive line, Tucker and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic have prioritized big, physical and athletic lineman that fit the mold of traditional offensive linemen in the Big Ten.

Among the linemen that the new staff has extended offers to are Chicago (Marist) 2021 3-star tackle Pat Coogan (6-foot-5, 300 pounds), Seattle (WA) O’Dea 4-star guard Owen Prentice (6-foot-3, 285 pounds), Wyoming (MI) Godwin Heights 3-star tackle Ru’Quan Buckley (6-foot-6, 265 pounds), Oak Park (MI) 4-star tackle Rayshaun Benny and Chicago (IL) Simeon 3-star tackle Cameron James (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) along with several other top offensive linemen from across the country.

Michigan State’s increased efforts in recruiting aren’t going unnoticed by fans or recruits and some of the recently offered recruits have come away impressed with what the new Michigan State staff has done in the early stages of its tenure.

“That means a great deal to me, I’m very excited to have the opportunity again,” Coogan told Spartan Nation after being re-offered earlier this month. “As I said before, I like the university as a whole, so I’m excited. I know they’ve offered some really great talent and I feel like there’s a certain energy, a new energy at Michigan State and it’s very exciting.”

For Buckley, one of Michigan State’s main in-state targets, he said that his first impression of Tucker was a positive one and spoke highly of his ability to identify and develop recruits.

“I got a good impression from him,” he said. “I think he brings a lot to the table. He’s finding young guys and finding important players and thinks they can get better and knows they can get better. He finds 3-stars, 4-stars, 5-stars and changes their lives.”

The first offensive line recruit to receive an offer from the new Spartan staff was James, who was familiar with the Spartans under previous head coach Mark Dantonio and told Spartan Nation he feels that the program will have the same mentality under Tucker.

“I see it’s a different coach, but their team still has a strong mentality,” he said. “I’ve actually watched them back when one of my old teammates, Alante, when he used to be committed to them, I used to watch them and see how they play and I really like it.”

The Spartans have also extended offers to Scottsdale (AZ) Saguaro 2021 4-star OL Bram Walden, Detroit Country Day 2021 3-star OT Caleb Tiernan, New Castle (PA) Union Area OG 3-star guard Aaron Gunn, San Luis Obispo 3-star OT Thomas Cole, Sammamish (WA) Eastside Catholic OT William Reed, Bothell (WA) North Creek 3-star OG Koli Faaiu.

The trend of recruiting imposing, physical offensive lineman is one that both Tucker and Kapilovic had during their one year at Colorado as the Buffaloes added three linemen that fit the bill into their 2020 class.

