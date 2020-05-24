Ted Gilmore wants more from Michigan State Tight Ends

For the first decade of the Dantonio era, few positions were as consistent as the tight ends. The production he received from that spot for the first half of his career was astounding, especially in the red zone.

During that time, they averaged over 40 catches and nearly six touchdowns per year. But in recent memory, they’ve been virtually absent from the offense, and during 2017 and 2018, the unit averaged 24 receptions, 261 yards, and less than two touchdowns.

MSU experienced a significant drop off once Josiah Price left. In his final season, he posted 38 catches, 387 yards, and five touchdowns. However, Gilmore has over 20 years of experience with wide receivers and should be able to teach his new unit a thing or two. He is looking for more production this year.

He expects it.

“We’re going to put a lot on those guys, not just in the passing game but the run game,” Gilmore said.

As of now, he hasn’t been able to see how they look in practice or on the field due to the Big Ten canceling activities through June 1. Although, he’s impressed by how his guys carry themselves and how they come to work every day.

“I can speak to how they go about their business, they work hard at it, they’re good kids, it’s important to them, so that excites me,” said Gilmore. “Obviously, we’ll find out more once we can get on the field.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

