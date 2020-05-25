Ted Gilmore on Decision to Leave Wisconsin

Ted Gilmore felt like it was time for something different when he left Wisconsin to become the new tight ends coach at Michigan State. A coaching title he hasn't held for 21 years. The last time was a one-year stint at the University of Kansas.

After five successful seasons, the decision to leave Wisconsin wasn't easy for him to make, but a necessary one.

"I enjoyed my time here with the guys, but I just kind of felt like it was time to do something different and quite honestly was looking forward to coaching something different," said Gilmore. "I just wanted to dive into a different area."

Although, he was excited about reconnecting with old friends, Jay Johnson and Chris Kapilovic.

"I think a big driving force behind a lot of it was coach Johnson and coach Kap and I. We all worked together 21 years ago at the University of Kansas, which was the last time I coached tight ends in the title," said Gilmore. "But we kind of came up in the business together and continued those relationships throughout our coaching profession."

Gilmore coached the wide receivers and later became the passing game coordinator in his five years at Wisconsin. Gilmore's known for the continued development of Badger receivers. Gilmore, widely acknowledged with recruiting a high-level talent at the wide-out position during his time in Madison.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

