The Good, The Bad & The Ugly With Michigan State Athletics

In what’s been a disappointing season for Michigan State, the Spartans were in New York to take on Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, looking to end a down year on a high note.

In a game that had an all too familiar feeling for the Spartans throughout, Michigan State overcame an up and down first half and rode an impressive performance from senior quarterback Brian Lewerke and a strong second-half effort from the defense to pick up a 27-21 win over the Demon Deacons.

But Michigan State’s defense forced a turnover on downs on Wake Forest’s final possession, preserving a 27-21 win to end the season.

The Spartans now head into an off-season that will be again be surrounded by questions regarding the future of the Michigan State coaching staff. Spartan Nation can report some breaking news on the Spartans’ coaching staff as sources say that offensive line coach and longtime Mark Dantonio assistant Jim Bollman is expected to retire this off-season. While that has NOT been confirmed, several football staff and administrative sources have said that is the expectation.

But questions regarding other members of the offensive staff still remain as the Spartans continued to struggle offensively and the majority of the issues with play-calling from past years remained throughout the 2019 season.

In the above video, Spartan Nation long time contributor The Great Coach Chuck Grenier joins us to talk a lot of football and some hoops.

