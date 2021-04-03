Michigan State Football Offers '23 Four-Star WR Adarius Redmond

The Spartans offer 2023 four-star wide receiver Adarius Redmond out of Powell, Tennessee.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football holds over 30 commitments for its 2021 recruiting class with multiple transfer prospects.

The Spartans also feature five verbal commits for 2022 in safety Malik Spencer, athlete Tyrell Henry, offensive guard Kristian Phillips, offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, and offensive guard Gavin Broscious.

On the surface, each seem different, but a significant correlation can be drawn between the two classes.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker isn't done building either of them.

So, it's no surprise that 2023 four-star wide receiver Adarius Redmond received an offer from Michigan State.

The Tennessee native is the best recruit in his home state and the No. 2 wideout in his respective class.

Redmond holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech, among others.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver caught 28 passes for 678 yards and 12 touchdowns while helping his team to a 12-1 record and a Tennessee Division I Class 5A third-round playoff appearance.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan

Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough

Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman

(LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III

Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun

Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren

Transfer linebacker from Minnesota, Itayvion Brown

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

