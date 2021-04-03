Michigan State Football Offers '23 Four-Star WR Adarius Redmond
EAST LANSING – Michigan State football holds over 30 commitments for its 2021 recruiting class with multiple transfer prospects.
The Spartans also feature five verbal commits for 2022 in safety Malik Spencer, athlete Tyrell Henry, offensive guard Kristian Phillips, offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, and offensive guard Gavin Broscious.
On the surface, each seem different, but a significant correlation can be drawn between the two classes.
MSU head coach Mel Tucker isn't done building either of them.
So, it's no surprise that 2023 four-star wide receiver Adarius Redmond received an offer from Michigan State.
The Tennessee native is the best recruit in his home state and the No. 2 wideout in his respective class.
Redmond holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech, among others.
As a freshman, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver caught 28 passes for 678 yards and 12 touchdowns while helping his team to a 12-1 record and a Tennessee Division I Class 5A third-round playoff appearance.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough
- Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun
- Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren
- Transfer linebacker from Minnesota, Itayvion Brown
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
- Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith
