SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

3-Star CB Steffan Johnson Lists Michigan State in his Top-5

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker and his Spartans hit the recruiting trail hard last week, sending out multiple offers to prospects from different classes.

On Friday, three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson released his top-5 schools, a list that included the Spartans.

The other universities included Rutgers, Florida Atlantic, FIU, and USF.

90% of the Crystal Ball predictions say Johnson will commit to Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans; however, the school he decommitted from (Rutgers) in July is still in the mix considering the Scarlet Knights are a part of his final grouping.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Johnson is the No. 207 recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 129 prospect at his position for 2021.

The 6-foot-0, 160-pound corner is high school teammates with Michigan State commit Charles Brantley, another reason the Spartans are thought to be the favorite to land Johnson.

In 2019, he received snaps at quarterback, starting seven games after an abundance of injuries forced him under center. 

Johnson helped lead his team to an 8-5 record while reaching the 7A state semifinals. 

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Offers 2022 3-Star WDE Aiden Gobaira

The Spartans offer three-star defensive end Aiden Gobaira out of Chantilly, Virginia.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Xavier Tillman Sr.: ‘I’m A Winner’

The only thing Xavier Tillman Sr. cares about is winning, and he'll do whatever it takes the get the job done.

McLain Moberg

Spartans Antjuan Simmons, Matt Allen Want to Play Next Season

Michigan State football players Antjuan Simmons and Matt Allen plan on returning next season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers 2023 OT Colton Thomasson

The Spartans offer 2023 unranked offensive tackle Colton Thomasson out of Spring Branch, Texas.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Kenny Goins Signs with Kolossos Rhodes

Former Michigan State basketball player Kenny Goins signed with Kolossos Rhodes.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi on OC Jay Johnson

Michigan State's Rocky Lombardi talks about his new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and what he's doing for the team.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan WR Cody White Signs with the Denver Broncos

Former MSU wideout Cody White has signed with the Denver Broncos.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Dominique Long on Campbell Trophy Watchlist

Michigan State senior cornerback Dominique Long is named to the Campbell Trophy watchlist.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Drops to 3-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update

Michigan State basketball drops to a 3-seed in ESPN's updated bracketology.

McLain Moberg

Three Michigan State Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Michigan State athletics released a statement saying three athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg