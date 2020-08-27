3-Star CB Steffan Johnson Lists Michigan State in his Top-5

Mel Tucker and his Spartans hit the recruiting trail hard last week, sending out multiple offers to prospects from different classes.

On Friday, three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson released his top-5 schools, a list that included the Spartans.

The other universities included Rutgers, Florida Atlantic, FIU, and USF.

90% of the Crystal Ball predictions say Johnson will commit to Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans; however, the school he decommitted from (Rutgers) in July is still in the mix considering the Scarlet Knights are a part of his final grouping.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Johnson is the No. 207 recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 129 prospect at his position for 2021.

The 6-foot-0, 160-pound corner is high school teammates with Michigan State commit Charles Brantley, another reason the Spartans are thought to be the favorite to land Johnson.

In 2019, he received snaps at quarterback, starting seven games after an abundance of injuries forced him under center.

Johnson helped lead his team to an 8-5 record while reaching the 7A state semifinals.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

