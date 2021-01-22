Three-Star DT CJ Doggette Jr. Lists Michigan State in Top-6 Schools

CJ Doggette Jr., a three-star prospect out of Pickerington, Ohio, listed MSU football in his top-6 schools.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football is in the running for a top-25 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

CJ Doggette Jr., a three-star defensive tackle out of Ohio, listed the Spartans in his final six schools with plans to make his decision on March 6.

"THANK YOU TO EVERY COACH WHO HAS OFFERED AND TOOK THE TIME TO BUILD A RELATIONSHIP WITH ME! I CANNOT BE MORE BLESSED AND THANKFUL," he wrote via Twitter.

MSU is joined by Rutgers, Washington State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Cincinnati.

Doggette currently plays for Pickerington Central High School, where he is the No. 21 player in Ohio and a top-50 defensive tackle for 2022 (No. 41).

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III

Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

