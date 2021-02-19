Three-Star Safety Trevon Howard Lists Michigan State Football in Top-5
EAST LANSING – Under Mel Tucker, Michigan State football has become wholly invested in recruiting – using the transfer portal or otherwise.
Last week, Rivals reported MSU sent out the eighth-most offers of any program in the country for the 2022 class (289 at that time).
Recently, three-star safety Trevon Howard, who the Spartans offered on September 10, listed Michigan State in his top-5 schools alongside Arizona, Colorado, USF, and Iowa State.
Howard plays for IMG Academy and is a top-25 ranked safety in his class and the 50th overall prospect in his home state.
As a freshman, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound defensive back finished with 102 tackles, including nine for a loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception, and 11 passes defended.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
- Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith
