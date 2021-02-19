Three-Star Safety Trevon Howard Lists Michigan State Football in Top-5

Trevon Howard, a 2022 three-star safety out of Minneapolis, listed Michigan State in his top-5 schools.

EAST LANSING – Under Mel Tucker, Michigan State football has become wholly invested in recruiting – using the transfer portal or otherwise.

Last week, Rivals reported MSU sent out the eighth-most offers of any program in the country for the 2022 class (289 at that time).

Recently, three-star safety Trevon Howard, who the Spartans offered on September 10, listed Michigan State in his top-5 schools alongside Arizona, Colorado, USF, and Iowa State.

Howard plays for IMG Academy and is a top-25 ranked safety in his class and the 50th overall prospect in his home state.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound defensive back finished with 102 tackles, including nine for a loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception, and 11 passes defended.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan

Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III

Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

