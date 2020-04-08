How Important is the Tight End in the New Spartan Offense?

East Lansing, MI—Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson’s offense is well known for its utilization of the tight end position. Nothing makes that more prevalent then the amounts of tight ends the Spartans have offered scholarships to from around the nation. Johnson was asked if that position is a place of concern for this first team. Is that is why they are spending so much time addressing it on the recruiting trail?

“Yeah, absolutely. To me, sense of the word, the tight end position, is the MVP of what we do offensively. They might not look like that as a stat line, but we’re going to ask those guys to do a ton; they’ve got to be aggressive and physical from the blocking perspective, they’re involved in the protection, and then they got to have the ability to run routes so they can open. That’s going to be a big focus for us. What we asked those guys to do so we have been pretty aggressive there and, you know, certainly excited about the guys we have on campus and need to attract some top guys there to help us in that because it’s kind of interesting, that tight end position, which those guys really, they’ve got to do a lot. They got to do a little bit of everything, and so I really, really look for those guys to be an integral part of what we’re trying to do offensively moving forward.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

