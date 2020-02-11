Tom Izzo Sounds Off On Michigan State Football Search, Rumors & More

The Michigan State coaching search has been riddled with so much fake news via the media that you would think we were in Washington DC. Spartan Nation previously reported on Thursday:

There has been much speculation in the media implying that a deal with Fickell remains imminent. While Spartan Nation has not read reports, emails from fans to our inbox imply that some are even saying, "Negotiations" are underway or that, "A deal will be done this weekend." In our very first report on the search (YOU CAN READ THAT HERE), we told you no deal was imminent with any candidates.

Despite that, people still talked of emergency BOT meetings, how long and lucrative deals were and other details that all proved to be false.

Here is the original list posted by Spartan Nation:

* Luke Fickell is the head coach at Cincinnati.

* Marvin Lewis DC Arizona State.

* Pat Shurmur former NFL OC & head coach.

* Pat Narduzzi is the head coach at Pittsburgh.

* Robert Saleh DC San Francisco 49ers.

* Butch Jones former head coach currently on staff with Nick Saban.

* Jim McElwain, the head coach at CMU.

* Craig Bohl head coach at Wyoming.

* Matt Campbell, the head coach at Iowa State.

* Mel Tucker, the head coach at Colorado.

Laster this evening Spartan Nation will be posting our coaching search update 3.0 with plenty of new details, but until then, here is Tom Izzo talking about the rumors, his involvement and more on the search.

