Trenton, New Jersey, Tight End Jake Renda Talks Spartan Offer

In recent weeks, 2021 tight end Jake Renda has seen his recruitment pick up as he’s received a handful of Power 5 offers with his most recent offer coming from Michigan State.

Renda, from Trenton, New Jersey, announced in May that he would be transferring to national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Spartan Nation spoke with Renda about his offer from the Spartans, and the 6-foot-5, 225-pound standout said that he was excited to learn of his offer from Michigan State tight ends coach Ted Gilmore and enjoyed the conversation the two had.

“I was very excited to have received an offer. Coach Gilmore called me earlier today and informed me about it.”

“It was great, Coach Gilmore is a great down to earth guy, and I enjoyed talking with him.”

Boston College, North Carolina State, Arizona, Central Michigan, Florida International, and others have also offered.

With all four of his Power 5 offers coming in June, Renda said that it’s exciting to see his recruitment pick up, but remains focused on preparing for his senior season.

“It’s felt great, but I know that there’s a lot of work to be done, and I need to continue to focus on getting ready for the season.”

A dual-threat quarterback at Notre Dame high school in New Jersey, Renda is being recruited as a tight end and possesses the size and athleticism to be a difference-maker at the position at the college level.

When it comes to his playing style and ability at the tight end position, Renda said that his speed and athleticism are two areas that help him excel on the field. He feels he is a versatile player, capable of impacting the game in different ways.

“I would describe myself as someone who differentiates himself because of his speed and athleticism at the position and ability to gain yards after contact.

“I also see myself as a TE who can do many different things on the field.”

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack