Tucker: Michigan State Football ‘Can’t Live in the Past’

East Lansing, MI – Tuesday afternoon, Mel Tucker emphasized how important it is for Michigan State to turn the page and leave the Iowa game exactly where it is; being able to move on is something he's preached since week one.

"Last week's game was unacceptable," Tucker said. "I hold and will continue to hold this team to a higher standard of performance. We've looked at the tape, and we've made the corrections we needed to make relative to that game. We're moving forward on our gameplan with Indiana."

It's what everyone has to do, regardless of the sport you play.

"That's the process. That's what we're doing. That's what we have to do. You can't live in the past. That's not a formula for success," said Tucker. "You have to be neutral … let's move on and move forward, quickly and aggressively with intense poise. That's been the message."

Indiana, a team ranked inside the top-10 for the first time since 1969, looks to leave East Lansing with their undefeated season intact.

The Spartans will have to forget about what happened in Kinnick Stadium if they wish to compete against the Hoosiers, a team Tucker holds in high regard.

"I like the way this team is built. They play complementary football, offense, defense, and special teams. They are a physical football team," Tucker said. "They got a difference-maker at quarterback … it's a well-rounded football team. I can see why they're 3-0. I can see why they're ranked in the top-10. So, I certainly have a lot of respect for the way they are coached and the way they have built that program."

