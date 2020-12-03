Tucker: Ohio State Won't Be at a 'Disadvantage' Without Ryan Day

East Lansing, MI – Ohio State is experiencing issues with positive COVID-19 tests inside its football program, resulting in a canceled game against Illinois and the contest vs. MSU hanging in the balance.

On Tuesday, the Buckeyes announced a return to normalcy, as team activities began with hopes of competing in East Lansing.

However, should Ohio State kickoff, they will do so without head coach Ryan Day, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Yet, Mel Tucker wasn't sure if his absence would negatively affect the Buckeyes.

"It just depends on the team. It depends on the team, it depends on the staff, I think it depends a lot on what the head coach's game day responsibilities were, or usually are, and what his involvement has been during the week, and how much of that involvement is still able to take place," Tucker told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "I think every situation is different."

Day took over for Urban Meyer last year, leading OSU to its third straight Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff with a 13-1 record.

So, does him being sidelined make a difference?

Not in Tucker's mind.

"I'm not expecting to see them operating like at a disadvantage or anything less than what they're capable of playing because of anything like that," he said. "I'm expecting them to be at their best and playing their best football that they played this season ... I would imagine that they're going to be probably a better version of what we've seen on film."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1