Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

West Bloomfield, Michigan, Linebacker Jordan Cannon on Spartan Offer

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— It was only a matter of time before the first offer came in for West Bloomfield (MI) Orchard Lake St. Mary's 2022 linebacker Jordan Cannon and it did on Wednesday in the form of a Michigan State offer.

Spartan Nation recently caught up with Cannon to get his reaction to his Michigan State offer, and the standout linebacker said that he was in disbelief but excited when he found out.

"Well, Coach Jeff Phillips gave me a call, and he let me know that I needed to give an MSU coach a call because they wanted to offer me," he said. "Even then, I still didn't believe a word that came out of his mouth. Then when he sent me the coach's information, so now I'm thinking I'm my head like okay this is happening, I immediately called my family to let them know what was going down. They were excited, of course as well. My reaction to him saying the words,' Congratulations you now have an offer from Michigan State University,' it just put a smile on my face that I couldn't take off. To receive my first offer from a great and amazing school like MSU is truly unbelievable."

Listed at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, Cannon picked up his second offer from Michigan on Thursday and will surely see more offers continue to come in moving forward.

Cannon said that he spoke with Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler about his offer and said that the conversation was a good one and wants to continue to build that relationship.

"It went well, he seems like a nice guy, and I look forward to getting to know him better."

With his first offer coming from an in-state Power 5 school like Michigan State, Cannon said that it's something that could add extra incentive to stay in the state of Michigan when it comes to making a college decision down the road.

"It means a lot to me; it's giving me more motivation to want to attend a college in my home state."

Cannon, is a prolific athlete in high school and plays linebacker currently. He is a do-it-all type of player that can make a big-time impact playing in coverage or stepping up to defend the run and has already built a reputation of being a big-time hitter in the middle of the St. Mary's defense.

"I describe myself as a player who's going to give it all he's got to get to the ball no matter what. I also describe myself as a headhunter."

For all of the latest news on Cannon and the Spartans, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Recap April 13-April 19, 2020

Get the entire weekly recap of Mel Tucker and Michigan State football recruiting.

Jeff Dullack

Class of '22 offensive line Ka’Marii Landers Michigan State Recruit

Dearborn, Michigan, class of 2022 offensive lineman Ka’Marii Landers discusses his scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Louisiana Linebacker Kailep Edwards Talks Michigan State Offer

Edgard (LA) West St. John class of 2022 linebacker Kailep Edwards discusses his Michigan State football scholarship offer.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan Class of '22 Athlete Michael Williams on Michigan State Offer

West Bloomfield, Michigan, class of 2022 athlete Michael Williams discussed his recent Michigan State Spartan football scholarship offer from Mel Tucker.

Jeff Dullack

Will college basketball recruiting change forever because of the NBA G League?

Jalen Green's jump from high school to the NBA G League has possibly changed college basketball recruiting for programs like Tom Izzo and Michigan State forever.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

catamaran

Ross Els Explains New Philosophy of Spartan Special Teams

Ross Els explains the new philosophy of Michigan State football special teams.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore Assesses the Michigan State Tight End Position

Michigan State Spartan football's Ted Gilmore assesses the tight ends.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan, Current NFL Rams' Brian Allen Tests Positive for COVID-19

Brian Allen, the former Michigan State Spartan football and current Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman is the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive for COVID-19.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson Talks Transitioning for Second Straight Year

Does transition for the second time in two years make it easier for Jay Johnson at Michigan State.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins shares his outlook on Michigan State Spartan football recruiting

Courtney Hawkins shares his outlook on Michigan State Spartan football recruiting

Hondo S. Carpenter