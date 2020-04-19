West Bloomfield, Michigan, Linebacker Jordan Cannon on Spartan Offer

East Lansing, MI— It was only a matter of time before the first offer came in for West Bloomfield (MI) Orchard Lake St. Mary's 2022 linebacker Jordan Cannon and it did on Wednesday in the form of a Michigan State offer.

Spartan Nation recently caught up with Cannon to get his reaction to his Michigan State offer, and the standout linebacker said that he was in disbelief but excited when he found out.

"Well, Coach Jeff Phillips gave me a call, and he let me know that I needed to give an MSU coach a call because they wanted to offer me," he said. "Even then, I still didn't believe a word that came out of his mouth. Then when he sent me the coach's information, so now I'm thinking I'm my head like okay this is happening, I immediately called my family to let them know what was going down. They were excited, of course as well. My reaction to him saying the words,' Congratulations you now have an offer from Michigan State University,' it just put a smile on my face that I couldn't take off. To receive my first offer from a great and amazing school like MSU is truly unbelievable."

Listed at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, Cannon picked up his second offer from Michigan on Thursday and will surely see more offers continue to come in moving forward.

Cannon said that he spoke with Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler about his offer and said that the conversation was a good one and wants to continue to build that relationship.

"It went well, he seems like a nice guy, and I look forward to getting to know him better."

With his first offer coming from an in-state Power 5 school like Michigan State, Cannon said that it's something that could add extra incentive to stay in the state of Michigan when it comes to making a college decision down the road.

"It means a lot to me; it's giving me more motivation to want to attend a college in my home state."

Cannon, is a prolific athlete in high school and plays linebacker currently. He is a do-it-all type of player that can make a big-time impact playing in coverage or stepping up to defend the run and has already built a reputation of being a big-time hitter in the middle of the St. Mary's defense.

"I describe myself as a player who's going to give it all he's got to get to the ball no matter what. I also describe myself as a headhunter."

For all of the latest news on Cannon and the Spartans, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

