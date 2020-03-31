What Will Michigan State Defensive Coordinator Scot Hazelton's Defense Look Like

East Lansing, MI— Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, when asked about his philosophy of defensive play, went in-depth. The Spartans have traditionally been a four-down scheme, but in the past, Hazelton and head coach Mel Tucker have played three down. So what does Hazelton think early about the Spartans?

“You know, the philosophy, the overriding philosophy is really about how the players can play, do what they’re good at, try to use their skills in a way that is going to showcase what they’re very good at, and it’s about getting the guys to play as hard as they can because you know as you get into it if you want to talk scheme, but really get into it really the bottom line is, when guys are playing hard, and they are running they are going to cover up for each other, I mean when they’re relentless getting to the ball and doing all those things. You know, you can be four down, three down -- cover one, cover two. It doesn’t matter, as you go through. When you get guys to the ball, and they have that in them already, and you got to keep reading that, then they cover up mistakes that they know what they’re doing, and they play fast together, they know what they’re doing. They know how to do it. They know the offense’s tell, then they’re gonna play faster, and you get them playing where they’re excited for each other, and they’re having fun, and we know, and you know, football’s an emotional game, and when you can get on that roller coaster, it’ll be fun. As for scheme, I think that of course we’ve been four down here for a long time, and we’ve recruited to that so we’ll probably see a lot more of that.”

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack