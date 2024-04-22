Former Michigan State OL Braden Miller Chooses Transfer Destination
One of Michigan State Football's six transfer portal entries this spring has chosen his next school.
On Sunday evening, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Braden Miller committed to the University of California after spending the first two seasons of his college career in East Lansing. The 6-foot-7, 314-pounder will have three seasons of eligibility left with the Bears.
Miller was listed on Michigan State's spring practice roster and was a participant over the last several weeks until entering the transfer portal on April 16. The Spartans concluded spring practice on Saturday with the "Spring Showcase" event at Spartan Stadium. A three-star prospect out of Aurora (Colo.) Eaglecrest in the class of 2022, Miller redshirted his first season in East Lansing before appearing in three games for the Spartans last season.
Michigan State is in the market for transfer help at offensive line this spring, and could look to fill holes at linebacker, defensive back and wide receiver as well.
In addition to Miller, the Spartans saw linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote, running back Jaelon Barbarin, cornerbacks Eddie Pleasant III and Marqui Lowery and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow each enter the portal this spring. A return to Michigan State isn't out of the question for any out of the question for these five players, who are still seeking a place to continue their college careers. However, a move back to East Lansing seems unlikely for Gaoteote and Barbarin, both of whom sat out of spring practice.
In total, Michigan State has lost 25 players to the transfer portal since last season, new head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have added 11 players from the portal themselves. That number of additions could grow as the Spartans wrap up spring and prepare for summer conditioning.
