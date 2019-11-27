Danton Cole Has #20 Michigan State Heading To Columbus Looking To Climb Higher!

Tom & Lupe Izzo Media Center

#20 Michigan State hockey is back in the top 20 led by their fantastic coach Danton Cole. MSU has had a great start to the season and are hungry for more heading to Columbus to take on a tough and highly ranked Ohio State this weekend.

Above is Danton Cole's weekly press conference and below is the full releae from Jeff Barnes, the MSU Hockey SID about the matchup:

No. 20 Spartans Visit No. 11 Ohio State in Thanksgiving Weekend Clash

Games 13-14: No. 20 Michigan State (6-5-1 | 4-1-1-0 B1G) at No. 11 Ohio State (7-4-1 | 3-3-0-0 B1G)

Dates | Times: Saturday, Nov. 30 | 5 p.m. // Sunday, Dec. 1 | 2:30 p.m.

Location: Columbus, Ohio | Value City Arena

TV: BTN (Sunday)

Web Stream: BTNPlus.com & BTN + app (Saturday) // FOX Sports App (Sunday)

Radio: Spartan Sports Network (Listen Live) | Saturday – WVFN 730-AM // Sunday – WJIM 1240-AM

Game notes in PDF: https://msuspartans.com/documents/2019/11/27//Game_Notes_at_OSU.pdf?id=11457

On The Fly…

• Michigan State, which is unbeaten in its last four games (3-0-1) and is 4-1-1 over its last six games, travels to Ohio State for Thanksgiving weekend to meet the No. 11 Buckeyes on Saturday and Sunday at Value City Arena.

• The Spartans are ranked 20th in this week’s USCHO.com poll, while they received votes and are just outside of the 15-team USAToday/USA Hockey poll.

• The Spartans are 4-1-1-0 in Big Ten play and will enter the weekend in third place with 13 points – two behind second-place Notre Dame … OSU is in fifth place with nine points and a 3-3 conference record.

• Senior Logan Lambdin continued his career best point streak this past weekend with a goal and assist, extending the streak to six games … Lambdin has six points (3g, 3a) over the six-game span and is now second on the team with eight points (4g, 4a) this season.

• Senior Sam Saliba scored three of the Spartans’ four goals last weekend vs. Notre Dame and was named the Big Ten First Star of the Week on Tuesday … It marks the third consecutive week a Spartan has been named the league’s first star ... Four of Saliba’s six points on the season have come over the last four games.

• Spartan seniors have helped fuel the team’s 4-1-1 record over the last six games as the class has accounted for 12 of 17 goals over the span.

• John Lethemon leads all Big Ten goaltenders with a .939 save percentage, which is also fourth best among all goaltenders nationally that have played at least 10 games … Lethemon also leads the conference in goals-against average at 2.12.

• MSU leads the Big Ten in goals against per game (2.0) and has allowed four fewer goals (12) than the next closest team.

• Michigan State is sixth in the country in faceoff winning percentage at .550 … The Spartans won 51.7% of the draws last weekend against Notre Dame, which entered the series with the nation’s second-best faceoff winning percentage.

• Despite being held without a goal on the man-advantage last weekend, MSU is fifth nationally in power-play efficiency at 28.6% (10-for-35).

• Six different Spartans have scored game-winning goals.

• Freshman Josh Nodler has points in three of the last four games, including a game-winning goal vs. Michigan (11/16) and an assist on a game-winning goal vs. Notre Dame (11/23).

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter