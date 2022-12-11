UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor

While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals.

This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice for a two-game hockey series between No. 12 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan. The Spartans won the first game of the series, 2-1, at home in Munn Ice Arena on Friday. However, the Wolverines held serve on their home ice, with a 2-1 victory over MSU at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday.

After Michigan State's Jagger Joshua scored a goal with five seconds left during the Spartans' loss, he appeared to be hit high in the neck area by U-M's Johnny Druskinis.

"He didn't like me too much for scoring so he decided to stick me in the throat. It happens," Joshua said after the game. "The way I play I kind of invite things like that, but to be honest I think that improves my game. If they are worried about me, then they are worried about less on the ice, so I relish the chippy games and welcome it for sure."

That late hit may have been a precursor to what happened when the final horn sounded at Yost, as most of the players on the ice got into a skirmish at the game's conclusion.

Hockey is a unique sport, in that fights and skirmishes are much more commonly accepted than in almost any other sport.

Asked about the post-game activities on the ice, MSU defenseman Nash Nienhuis said: "I think there's a lot of emotion in this rivalry and it was a really hard-fought game and that kind of stuff happens sometimes. A loss to any team means the same in the standings, but, yeah, it definitely stings a little more when it's them."

Michigan State has enjoyed a resurgent season on the ice so far in 2022-23, and could move up from their No. 12 national rankings after a split against the Wolverines. The Spartans are 12-7-1 overall and are in third place in the Big Ten standings with a league record of 6-5-1 in head coach Adam Nightengale's first season at the helm.

Nightengale was hired in May after Michigan State fired previous head coach Danton Cole, who had a record of 58-101-12 through five seasons in East Lansing.