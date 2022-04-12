Michigan State fires hockey coach Danton Cole after five seasons

The Spartans will be looking for a new head coach on the ice next season...

Michigan State has fired head hockey coach Danton Cole after five seasons at the helm in East Lansing. The Spartans struggled to a 12-23-1 record in the 2021-22 season.

“Over the last month, I spent time evaluating where we currently stand as a hockey program," MSU athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement. "It’s become clear to me that it’s in the best interests of the program to make a change in leadership and begin a new era of Spartan hockey. Danton Cole is a Spartan alum who put his heart into this job and we appreciate his efforts and dedication."

Cole, an alum of Michigan State, compiled a career record of 58-101-12 over the course of five seasons. He took over in 2017 after the Spartans spent the previous seven seasons under the direction of Tom Anastos.

Michigan State lost 15 of its final 16 games this past season. The string of losses came after a strong start to the season, in which the Spartans were projected as a potential NCAA Tournament. MSU was 11-7 through the month of December.

“I believe a fresh start is what the program needs most," Haller said. "We have a proud championship history and a passionate alumni group. With a renovated Munn Ice Arena opening this fall and a renewed commitment to the success of the program, great things are on the horizon for Spartan hockey.”

During Cole's tenure, Michigan State finished above last place in the Big Ten only once, and never won a game in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans season was ended in embarrassing fashion by rival Michigan in the conference tournament this season.

Michigan State’s hockey program has not appeared in the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament since 2011-12.