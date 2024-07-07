Michigan State PG Holloman Lauds Some of New Spartan Teammates
It's not always easy having to adjust to a new-look team when you've been so used to the players around you for some time.
As he enters his third season, Michigan State men's basketball point guard Tre Holloman will be without two familiar faces in the backcourt -- Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard. But Holloman is optimistic about the 2024-25 season and is excited for the current roster around him.
Perhaps the most vital addition to the program this offseason was transfer wing Frankie Fidler, a player Holloman has been very impressed by.
"Frankie is tough," Holloman said at the Opening Night of the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am. "Frankie tough. Frankie can shoot it, he can post up, he can dribble, he has good size, so I think Frankie will be good for us -- great for us, actually."
Holloman furthered his praise for Fidler's shooting ability.
"I didn't really get to see him shoot shoot, but then when I saw him work out, I was like, "Ooo, man, this man has a motor, and he can shoot it well," Holloman said.
The Spartans also brought in two highly-touted recruits in Spartan legacy Jase Richardson and Kur Teng.
"He [Richardson] has heart, just like his dad," Holloman said. "So, he has heart, he's a winner, and he's a competitor, so we're going to need that this year."
Holloman applauded Teng for his defense, a trait that Holloman can relate to.
"He's been great, too," the veteran point guard said. "Kur can shoot it, he can defend, so I think that's going to be the most slept-on part about his game."
Holloman also noted Teng's knowledge of the game.
"IQ is high," he said. "He's just quick, man He quick, and then, I think he really knows basketball."
Holloman played in all 35 games for the Spartans last season, making two starts. He averaged 5.7 points per game, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
The third-year Spartan guard is going to be looking to lead these newcomers as one of the few returning veterans. Fortunately for Holloman and his team, he likes what he's seen so far.
